UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Exam Details To Be Announced Next Week

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the details of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) exam on August 18. The exam is held for recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) which are Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2020 will be held on December 20. Last year the exam was held on August 18.

Candidates can fill and submit the application forms till September 7 at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in. After the registration process concludes, UPSC will allow candidates to withdraw their applications in case they wish not to appear for the exam.

Graduates between 20 to 25 years of age are eligible for this job.

There is a restriction on the re-appearance of candidates in this exam. "A candidate who has been finally selected on the basis of an earlier examination to the post of Assistant Commandants in any of the forces participating in the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination will not be eligible to appear at a subsequent examination for recruitment of Assistant Commandants in the participating CAPFs," UPSC had notified in the previous year exam notification.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam, physical standards or physical efficiency tests, medical standards tests and interview. The written exam will comprise two papers: general ability and intelligence; general studies, essay and comprehension.

