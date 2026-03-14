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UPSC Combined Medical Services 2026 Exam: Registration Open, Apply Before March 31

UPSC CMS Registration: The UPSC has started the registration process for Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026. Candidates can apply on the official website of the commission - upsconline.nic.in.

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UPSC Combined Medical Services 2026 Exam: Registration Open, Apply Before March 31
UPSC CMS Registration 2026 Started, Here's How To Apply

UPSC CMS Registration 2026: The registrations for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026 are currently underway. Interested candidates can apply for the exam before March 31 through the official websites of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. The exam will be held on August 2, 2026.

This year's recruitment drive aims to fill 1,358 medical vacancies.

Who Can Apply?

Candidates applying for the posts must not be older than 32 years. Age relaxation of up to five years is applicable for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Ex-servicemen. A relaxation of three years is applicable for candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC) and defence services personnel.

The application fee is Rs. 200 for all candidates except those belonging to SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) categories and female candidates.

UPSC CMS Exam 2026: How To Apply?

  • Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in
  • Log in or create your account.
  • Go to the CMS application link section
  • Enter the required details
  • Submit the form to complete your application

Documents Required

  • Passport-size photograph
  • Signature
  • Educational certificates, including proof of passing MBBS
  • Identity proof
  • Category certificate

Selection Process

The selection process includes two objective-type papers in a written examination, followed by a personality test/interview and document verification. The final merit list will be prepared based on the written examination and the interview.

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