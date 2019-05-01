UPSC Releases Civil Services Prelims Admit Card; Exam On June 2

UPSC Prelims admit card released for June 2 exam

UPSC Admit Card 2019: UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Cards for the 2019 exam has been released. Candidates who have registered for the UPSC CS exam can download the e-Admit card from the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download their admit card till June 2, 2019. Candidates will have to bring a valid photo identity proof along with UPSC CS prelims admit card on the day of the exam.

The number of vacancies to be through UPSC Civil Services exam 2019 is expected to be approximately 896 which also includes 39 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages preliminary, main and interview to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

This year, the Civil Services preliminary exam along with the Indian Forest Services exam will be held on June 2, 2019. The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2018 was conducted on June 3, 2018.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: How To Download Admit Card

Step one: Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the admit card link

Step three: Enter the registration number or the roll number

Step four: Download the e-admit card.

Step five: Candidates are suggested not to wait till the last minute and download the admit card beforehand.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019: Technical Instructions

Admit Card Application is best suitable on latest versions of Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox Browsers. Javascript should be enabled on your browser. Do not use mobile or other gadgets for downloading e-ADMITCARD. Preferably use Windows OS on Desktop Machine. If you are having problem in downloading e-Admit card using suggested browsers then clear the cache and cookies of browser using browser setting. In case if you are still unable to download the e-Admit card then please try to download the admit card using other computer machine. If the candidate is blocked by the server in case of repetitive downloading please contact UPSC ADMINISTRATOR immediately through e-mail: - web-upsc@nic.in to unblock the downloading.

