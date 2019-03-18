Civil Services Exam 2019: Registration For Prelims Ends Today; Apply At UPSC Portal

UPSC Civil Services 2019 Registration Ends Today: Know How To Apply

Online registration for the Civil Services preliminary examination will end today. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will disable the link after 6 pm today. Candidates registering for the prelims need to furnish basic details so as to validate their candidature for the exam. Candidates who clear this exam will be asked to give detailed information through the detailed application form. Candidates availing the EWS quota can submit the Income and Assets Certificates later. A total of 896 vacancies are proposed by the Commission to be filled through this exam in various civil services.

Apply Online

Civil Services exam, one of the most coveted government exams of the country. The preliminary exam is taken by 4-5 lakh candidates every year; however more than 10 lakh candidates register for the exam.

This year the exam will be held on June 2. The exam will be a screening test for the Main exam and the marks obtained in the prelims will not be considered for deciding the final merit list of the exam.

Admit Card

"The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available in the UPSC website for downloading by candidates. No Admit Card will be sent by post," reads the official notification released by the Commission.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.