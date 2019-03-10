Civil Services Prelims Registration Ends Next Week

UPSC Civil Services Exam Last Date: 18 March

Online application portal of the Civil Services Exam 2019 prelims will end on March 18. Candidates who have not registered yet need to do it at the earliest at the online registration portal of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The Civil Services Exam 2019 prelims will be held on June 2. The exam will be a screening test for the Main exam and the marks obtained in the prelims will not be considered for deciding the final merit list of the exam.

For the prelims, the Commission will need the basic details of the candidates. However candidates who clear this exam will be asked to furnish information through the detailed application form. Candidates availing the EWS quota can submit the Income and Assets Certificates later.

This is one of the first major recruitment processes which implemented the EWS quota. The notification came few days after the Centre decided to give the economically weaker sections benefit of 10% reservation in jobs and admissions.

The UPSC has notified 896 vacancies in the Civil Services, this year. 90 vacancies will be filled in the Indian Forest Services. In 2018 a total of 782 vacancies were notified by the UPSC which was 20% less than the vacancies notified in 2017. In 2016, 1079 vacancies were notified.

Civil Services exam, one of the most coveted government exams of the country, is taken by 4-5 lakh candidates every year. More than 10 lakh candidates, however, register for the exam.

