990 Recommended For Civil Services This Year; Durishetty Anudeep Topper UPSC has declared the final result of Civil Services Exam 2017. A total of 990 candidates have made it to the Civil Services, this year.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT UPSC Civil Services 2017 Result Declared New Delhi: A week after the Civil Services Day, UPSC has declared the final result of



UPSC has declared the results on the official website upsconline.nic.in.



A total of 29 differently abled candidates have been recommended for the civil services this year. Saumya Sharma has secured 9th position in the list of recommended candidates.



Meanwhile online registration for



The successful candidates are, in the order of their merit, recruited to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and among other non-technical Civil Services.



Click here for more



A week after the Civil Services Day, UPSC has declared the final result of Civil Services Exam 2017 . A total of 990 candidates have made it to the Civil Services, this year. These candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and others. Results have been declared for the civil services exam 2017, prelims of which was held in October- November 2017 and mains in February- April 2018. Durishetty Anudeep has topped the exam. The second topper Anu Kumari is the women's topper for Civil Services 2017. Sachin Gupta has secured the third position.UPSC has declared the results on the official website upsconline.nic.in.A total of 29 differently abled candidates have been recommended for the civil services this year. Saumya Sharma has secured 9position in the list of recommended candidates.Meanwhile online registration for Civil Services 2018 exam is over. The exam will be held on 3 June 2018. The number of vacancies to be filled on the result of the examination is expected to be approximately 782 which include 32 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. The successful candidates are, in the order of their merit, recruited to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and among other non-technical Civil Services.Click here for more Jobs News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter