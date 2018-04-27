Telangana's Durishetty Anudeep Tops Civil Services Exam, 990 Make The Cut Telangana's Durishetty Anudeep has topped the UPSC civil services exam 2017. The second position has gone to a science graduate from Delhi University Anu Kumari

635 Shares EMAIL PRINT Telangana's Durishetty Anudeep has topped the UPSC civil services exam New Delhi: Telangana's Durishetty Anudeep has topped the civil services exam 2017, according to an announcement by UPSC, the public service recruitment body late on Friday evening. In all, 990 candidates have been selected. The second position has gone to a science graduate from Delhi University Ms Anu Kumari, who later picked up a MBA degree from IMT, Nagpur.



A physically disabled person, Ms Saumya Sharma, is among the top 10 candidates. She secured the ninth rank.



Eight women have made it to the top 25 candidates.



Counted among one of the toughest recruitment exam, more than 9.5 lakh candidates had applied for the three-stage examination that screens out most candidates on the basis of an objective-based test.

Those who clear this test are required to appear for a much more comprehensive examination, followed by an interview.



This isn't the first time that this year's topper Durishetty Anudeep has cracked the civil services exam. He had made the cut earlier too but kept up at it to improve his rank. As a member of the Indian Revenue Service, Durishetty Anudeep is currently posted as an Assistant Commissioner.



A UPSC statement said Durishetty Anudeep had an engineering degree from BITS, Pilani and belongs to the OBC category.







