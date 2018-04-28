Haryana's Anu Kumari, UPSC Second Rank Holder, Is A Mother Of 4-Year-Old A devoted mother, UPSC second rank holder Anu Kumari, not only fulfilled her household responsibilities, but took out 10-12 hours every day for her studies.

Anu Kumari, UPSC second rank holder, achieved this feat in her second attempt. New Delhi: Haryana's Anu Kumari secures second rank in UPSC exams and tops the prestigious the examination among women. Mother of a four-year-old, Anu Kumari achieved this feat in her second attempt. She was just short of one mark in her previous UPSC preliminary examination.



A devoted mother, she not only fulfilled her household responsibilities, but took out 10-12 hours every day for her studies. "There was no newspaper in the village where I was preparing for my exams," the second-rank holder from Sonipat told NDTV. She resorted to online content for UPSC preparations, she said.



Sharing her success mantra, Anu Kumari said, "Strong will is necessary to achieve something in life and if you are able to do that, nothing can stop you from being successful."



She said that after becoming an IAS officer, safety of women in the country will be her top priority.



Like Telangana's Durishetty Anudeep, who secured first rank in UPSC examination, Anu Kumari also did not take any coaching for her preparations. Anu Kumari has studied Physics from Delhi University and is an MBA from IMT Nagpur.



Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated Anu Kumari with a tweet and said wrote that he hopes that Haryana's girls will get inspired from her success.

#UPSC#BetiyonKaHaryana - Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) April 27, 2018

Over 9.5 lakh candidates applied for the UPSC preliminary examination in 2017. Out of these 4, 56, 625 candidates appeared. While 13,366 candidates qualified for the Written (Main) Examination which were held in October - November 2017, only 2,568 candidates made it for the Personality Test conducted in February - April 2018.



The UPSC then recommended a total of 990 candidates, including 750 men and 240 women for appointment to various Services, including IAS, Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS).



The results for the Civil Services exams were declared on April 27, Friday. Eight women have made it to the UPSC top 25 list.



