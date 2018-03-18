Civil Services Exam 2018 Registration Over; UPSC Releases List Of Fictitious Fee Payment Cases

Confirmation has NOT been received from the Bank Authorities regarding receipt of Fee of Rs 100 in respect of the 124 candidates for Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination. In view of the provisions contained in Commission's Examination Notice dated 07-03-2018 for the above examination uploaded on the Commission's website, applications of all these candidates for the said examination have been rejected,' reads the official notification.
However the Commission has given such candidates a chance to appeal against the rejection. Such candidates can submit documentary evidence by speed post or by hand latest by 26 March 2018. Documentary evidence includes original pay in slip if cash is deposited in SBI branch or copy of your debit/ credit card statement or Bank Account Statement is fees was paid through debit/ credit card or internet banking. 'The copy of the statement should be duly authenticated by the bank authorities.'
About Civil Services Exam 2018
The exam will be held on 3 June 2018. The number of vacancies to be filled on the result of the examination is expected to be approximately 782 which include 32 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.
The CSE - which is in two parts, a Preliminary or Prelims examination followed by a Main examination - is a competitive examination held every year by the UPSC, a constitutional authority under Article 320 of the Constitution of India.
IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and among other non-technical Civil Services.
