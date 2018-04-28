'This Was My Fifth Attempt': UPSC Topper Durishetty Anudeep's Journey

Durishetty Anudeep credits his family for his success in UPSC.

For UPSC first-rank holder Durishetty Anudeep, topping the Civil Services exam was a dream. The achievement, however, was not an easy one to come by. It took the 28-year old Indian Revenue Service Officer five attempts to make it to the top."This is my fifth attempt. I have failed thrice before, and the journey was not easy for me," said the UPSC topper who comes from Telangana.Currently serving as an Assistant Tax Commissioner in Hyderabad, Durishetty Anudeep started preparing for Union Public Service Commission examination in 2012. He used to study along with his job and did not take any coaching to prepare for the prestigious examination."Since I had a regular job, I did not get much time to study during the weekdays. So I used to make the most of my weekends and study hard," Durishetty Anudeep told NDTV.

Durishetty Anudeep has studied engineering from BITS Pilani and has also worked for Google.





He credits his family for his results. "My family has been my backbone and if I did not have their support, I would not have been able to top the examinations," said Durishetty Anudeep.Over 9.5 lakh candidates applied for the UPSC preliminary examination in 2017. Out of these 4, 56, 625 candidates appeared. While 13,366 candidates qualified for the Written (Main) Examination which were held in October - November 2017, only 2,568 candidates made it for the Personality Test conducted in February - April 2018.

The UPSC then recommended a total of 990 candidates, including 750 men and 240 women for appointment to various Services, including IAS, Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS).

Sonipat's Anu Kumari secured second rank and Sachin Gupta stood third in UPSC examination 2017. Eight women have made it to the top 25 list.



