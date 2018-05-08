Telangana Chief Minister's Lunch With IAS Topper And His Parents The Chief Minister complemented Anudeep, saying he is a role model to many young people in the state and added that Anudeep is an example of definite success if someone works hard for achieving their objective, it said.

Share EMAIL PRINT K Chandrashekar Rao congratulated Durisetty Anudeep, topper in All India Civil Services Exams Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated IRS officer Durishetty Anudeep, who topped the civil services 2017 examination and had lunch with him and his parents in his official residence.



Mr Rao had lunch with Anudeep and his parents this afternoon in Pragathi Bhavan (Rao's official residence complex-cum-camp office at Begumpet) in Hyderabad, an official release said.



The Chief Minister complemented Anudeep, saying he is a role model to many young people in the state and added that Anudeep is an example of definite success if someone works hard for achieving their objective, it said.



Anudeep, an IRS officer (Customs and Central Excise cadre) is posted as an Assistant Commissioner in Hyderabad. He is from Metpally in Telangana. He cleared the examination with Anthropology as his optional subject.



An OBC or Other Backward Classes candidate, Anudeep has graduated with a BE (Electronics & Instrumentation) degree from BITS, Pilani.





