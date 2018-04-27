UPSC Results Updates: Telangana's Durishetty Anudeep Tops Civil Services Exam

Durishetty Anudeep made the cut, but kept at it to improve his rank.

Public service recruitment body, UPSC declared results for the civil services exam 2017 and 990 candidates have been selected. Telangana's Durishetty Anudeep has topped the exam, while Anu Kumari, a science graduate from Delhi University, secured the second position. Eight women have made it to the top 25 list.Durishetty Anudeep, a member of the Indian Revenue Service, had given the exam earlier too. He made the cut, but kept at it to improve his rank. Mr Anudeep is currently posted as an Assistant Commissioner. More than 9.5 lakh candidates appeared for the three-stage recruitment exam.