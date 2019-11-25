UPPRPB Admit Card For Document Verification, PST Released. Direct Link Here

UP Police admit card: UPPRPB admit card has been released at uppbpb.gov.in.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for the next stage of UPPRPB Constable recruitment announced for more than 45,000 posts in 2018. The UPPRPB result for written test conducted for recruitment of Constables (both in Civil Constable and Reserve PAC posts) was released last week. According to the schedule announced by the UPPRPB, the Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST) process will be held from November 28 and concluded on December 3, 2019.

The recruitment was announced in October last year and the written test, which is the first stage of selection process, was held in January this year.

Over 19 lakh candidates had applied for the recruitment which was notified last year for 31,360 Civil Constable and 18,208 Reserve PAC (Male) posts. Close to 15 lakh appeared for the written test.

Out of these, 1.23 lakh have qualified for the DV and PST.

The next stage -- DV and PST - will be held on November 28, November 29, November 30, December 2, and December 3.

The board has shortlisted candidates equivalent to 2.5 times the available vacancies.

In the first stage of the document verification and PST will be conducted for candidates who have been placed in the D-01 to D-05 group.

The UPPRPB has released the admit card for the DV and PST process on the following link:

Candidates would need their registration details to download the admit card.

