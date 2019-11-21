UP Police Constable Result Declared For More Than 15 Lakh Candidates

Over 19 lakh candidates had applied for the recruitment.

More than 15 lakh candidates who took the UP Police Constable exam in January have received the result after 9 months of the exam. The UP Police constable result is available on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Candidates who have qualified the exam would now appear for the next selection tests which include physical efficiency test and verification of documents.

Over 19 lakh candidates had applied for the recruitment which was notified last year for 31,360 Civil Constable and 18,208 Reserve PAC (Male) posts.

The Board had conducted the UP Police Constable exam on January 27 and 28. The preliminary answer key of the exam in February and objections were invited from candidates from February 4 to February 7. The final answer key -- based on which the UP Police results have been prepared now --- were released this month.

Hereafter the Board will release the admit card for next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates who have qualified the written exam should check the official website for details in this regard.

In a related development recently, UPPRPB, the official recruitment agency of Uttar Pradesh Police, has released a new list of 3,295 selected candidates for a recruitment announced in 2013.

