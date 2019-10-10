UPPSC Releases UP PCS 2017 Final Results, Amit Shukla Tops

UP PCS result 2017: Amit Shukla tops the list which is available at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UP PCS result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or UPPSC, the state level government hiring agency, has announced the result for Combined State Upper Subordinate Services 2017 or UP PCS final result. The State Upper Subordinate Services (also known as UP PCS) selection process was concluded recently with the final interview process which started in September. Before the announcement of final UP PCS results, the Main results for the exams held in July and July months were announced in September. A total of 12,295 candidates had appeared for the Main exam and out of the total 2,029 candidates who were selected from the main, Amit Shukla topped the final results.

The UP PCS final results have been released on the official website of the Commission, uppsc.up.nic.in.

UP PCS result 2017: Check here

The final list of the UP PCS recruitment 2017 can be accessed here:

UP PCS result 2017: Check final list here

The recruitment was announced in 2017 and the Commission has now recommend candidates for appointment against 676 notified vacancies.

The UP PCS interview commenced from September 16.

In 2016, 1,993 candidates had qualified the main exam. The result of the 2016 PCS exam was announced in November 2018.

Now the Commission will release the marks and cut off scores of the exam as the final result is out.

Meanwhile, the main exam of 2018 recruitment has been scheduled in October.

In a related development recenlty, the Commission has revised the Civil Services prelims exam result (2018 recruitment) for women candidates following an order from the Allahabad High Court.

On the basis of the case filed by petitioner Khushboo Bansal, who had scored enough marks to be considered qualified but was declared disqualified as she is not domiciled in Uttar Pradesh, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court ordered UPPSC to revise the result.

The UP PCS result for the 2018 prelims was declared on March 30.

After the results were revised, more than 160 female candidates from other states have made it to the list of qualified candidates. They are now eligible to appear for the main exam.

The candidates have been asked to submit the documents required for the main exam latest by October 11.

The detail of this year's PCS exam is likely to be announced soon. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on December 15.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.