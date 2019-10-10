UPPSC Revises Civil Services Exam (Prelims) Result

The UPPSC prelims result was declared on March 30.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has revised the Civil Services prelims exam result for women candidates following an order from the Allahabad High Court. On the basis of the case filed by petitioner Khushboo Bansal, who had scored enough marks to be considered qualified but was disqualified as she is not domiciled in Uttar Pradesh, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court had ordered UPPSC to revise the result.

The UP Civil Services exam is referred to as Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service exam.

The prelims result was declared on March 30.

After the results were revised, more than 160 female candidates from other states have made it to the list of qualified candidates. They are now eligible to appear for the main exam.

The candidates have been asked to submit the documents required for the main exam latest by October 11.

The UP Civil Services main exam will begin on October 8.

Based on the petition, the Commission has also revised the result for Assistant Conservator of Forest/ Range Forest Officer exam in which 24 female candidates from outside Uttar Pradesh have qualified for the main exam.

The said exams were notified in 2018. As of now, the results of the preliminary exam have been released. The main exams will begin on October 18.

A total of 6,35,844 candidates had applied for the exam and only 3, 98, 630 candidates had appeared for the exam. The UPPSC PCS (General/Special)/ ACF/ RFO preliminary exam 2018 was held on October 28 last year.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.