Uttar Pradesh PCS Prelims Result Declared

UPPSC Result 2018 Prelims: Know How To Check

A total of 19,096 candidates have qualified for the UPPSC PCS main exam. The prelims result was declared on March 30 by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. The final answer key of the prelims is also available on the official website of the Commission. A total of 6,35,844 candidates had applied for the exam and only 3, 98, 630 candidates had appeared for the exam. The UPPSC PCS (General/Special)/ ACF/ RFO preliminary exam 2018 was held on October 28, 2018.

Check Result

The Commission has released the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified for the main exam.

On the other hand, the Commission has notified vacancies in programmer and computer operator posts. Candidates with graduate and postgraduate degree in computer science posts are eligible to apply for these posts. A total of 16 vacancies have been announced by the Commission. "If a candidate comes to know about any error/errors in the submitted application form except in exam, name and type of recruitment, Registered Mobile Number, E-mail ID, Aadhaar Number and such cases where prescribed fee for modified category is higher," reads the notice.

