2,029 Qualify UP Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Main Exam

UP PCS Main Exam: 2029 Qualify. Interview From September 16

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the result for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services main exam, which was held in June -July 2018. A total of 12295 candidates had appeared for the exam, which is otherwise referred to as the UP PCS exam.

The recruitment was announced in 2017 and the Commission will recommend candidates for appointment against 676 notified vacancies.

2,029 candidates have qualified the exam and are eligible to appear for the interview which will commence from September 16.

In 2016, 1,993 candidates had qualified the main exam. The result of the 2016 PC exam was announced in November 2018. The final result was announced on July

The marks and cut off scores of the exam will be disclosed by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) after the declaration of the final result.

Meanwhile the main exam of 2018 recruitment will be held in October. The Commission has already released the date sheet of the exam.

The detail of this year's PCS exam is likely to be announced soon. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on December 15.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.