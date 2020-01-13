UP Civil Services Exam (UP PCS) In June 2020

UPPSC notifies the exam as Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination.

The preliminary exam for Uttar Pradesh PCS, which is the state civil services exam, will be held on June 21. The exam will be notified and supervised by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). The prelims exam for UP PCS 2019 was held on December 15. Last year, the Commission had notified the exam in October.

Through the PCS exam, the Commission selects and recommends candidates for recruitment to provincial civil service which is the administrative civil service under Group A and Group B of the state service of the executive branch of the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

UPPSC Releases Exam Calendar For 2020

UPPSC would select candidates on the basis of preliminary exam and main exam, which would comprise a written test and an interview round. The preliminary exam will be held at Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Bareilly, Gautambuddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Sitapur and Varanasi. The prelims would consist of two compulsory papers of which answer sheet be on OMR sheets.

Last year, 300 vacancies were notified for recruitment through this exam, which was 64% less than the number of vacancies notified in 2018. In 2017, only 251 vacancies were notified for the UP PCS which was later increased to 677.

Apart from the recruitment for upper subordinate services, UPPSC also recruits for Assistant Conservator of Forest and Range Forest Officer posts under Assistant Conservator of Forest / Range Forest Officer Services. These exams are notified along with the UP PCS exam.

