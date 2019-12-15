UPPSC Begins Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Prelim Exam Today

UPPSC PCS prelim exam 2019 begins today

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) preliminary exam for Provincial Civil Service (PCS) exam will be held today, i.e. December 15, 2019. The Commission is conducting the prelim exam for Provincial Civil Services (PCS), Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) post and Regional Forest Officer (RFO) post.

The preliminary exam is being held at Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Bareilly, Gautambuddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Sitapur and Varanasi.

The UP Civil Services prelim exam will consist of two compulsory papers which will be objective and OMR-based. Both the papers will have questions from General Studies.

Questions will cover topics such as General Science, Current Events of National and International importance, History of India (Including Indian National Movement), Indian Polity and Economy, Geography Indian and world, and Mental ability and Statistical data analysis. Candidates are expected to have knowledge of the above topics with special reference to Uttar Pradesh.

After the prelim exam is over, UPPSC will release provisional answer key for the prelim exam and will allow candidates to submit objection, if any. The Commission will prepare the final answer key after resolution of genuine objections.

The Commission, in its exam calendar for 2019-2020, has not notified the result date for UPPSC PCS exam 2019. However, the Commission has notified the date for the main exam which will be held on June 21, 2020.

