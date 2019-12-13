UPPSC To Conduct PCS Prelim Exam This Week

UPPSC will conduct PCS prelim exam this week

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the preliminary exam for Provincial Civil Service (PCS) exam on December 15, 2019. Along with the PCS prelims exam, the Commission will conduct the prelim exam for Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) post and Regional Forest Officer (RFO) post.

The Commission has already released the admit cards for candidates who applied for the recruitment. Applicants can check their application status and download their admit cards from the official website.

The preliminary exam will be held at Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Bareilly, Gautambuddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Sitapur and Varanasi.

The UP Civil Services prelim exam will consist of two compulsory papers which will be objective and OMR-based. Both the papers will have questions from General Studies.

Questions will cover topics such as General Science, Current Events of National and International importance, History of India (Including Indian National Movement), Indian Polity and Economy, Geography Indian and world, and Mental ability and Statistical data analysis. Candidates are expected to have knowledge of the above topics with special reference to Uttar Pradesh.

After the prelim exam is over, UPPSC will release provisional answer key for the prelim exam and will allow candidates to submit objection, if any. The Commission will prepare the final answer key after resolution of genuine objections.

