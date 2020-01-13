UPPSC Releases Exam Calendar For 2020

UPPSC has released exam calendar for 2020

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam calendar for 2020. The exam calendar is available on the Commission's official website. The first exam which will be conducted this year by the Commission is typing test for recruitment of Assistant Officer/Assistant Review Officer, a recruitment announced in 2017. The exam will be held on January 18.

Next, the Commission will hold the computer typing test for recruitment of Computer Operators. The test will be held on January 19.

The screening examination for Unani Medical Officer (2016) will be held on January 22. The preliminary exam for Assistant prosecution Officer recruitment announced in 2018 will be held on February 16, 2020.

The main exam for Assistant Forest Officer is also scheduled in February. The main exam for Combined State/PCS (2019) will be held in April.

The exam for recruitment of Computer Assistant vacancies announced in 2019 will be held in April.

The Commission will announce the Combined State/PCS exam and ACF/ Regional Forest Officer exam 2020 in June. Main exam for APO recruitment 2018 will be conducted in May 2020.

The Combined State Engineering Services Exam 2019 is scheduled on June 7, 2020.

The screening exam for Assistant Manager (Non-Technical) recruitment under the Electricity Department will be held on June 30, 2020.

Given the dates of the exam have been released, the commission will conduct the application process accordingly. Eligible and interested candidates can check the complete list and detailed exam schedule here.

