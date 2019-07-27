Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Releases Exam Calendar For 2020

UPPSC has released the exam calendar for 2019 and 2020

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam calendar for the remaining months of 2019 and 2020. UPPSC has taken the path trodden by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Service Commission (UPSSSC), which earlier this month had released exam calendar for the remaining months in 2019.

The exam calendar is easily accessible from the official UPPSC website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Commission will conduct recruitment examination for Computer Operator Grade B, and Programmer Grade 1 and Grade 2 in September and October 2019.

The Commission has scheduled the Combined State/PCS Main exam 2018 in October. The exam for Lecturer for State Degree College (2017) will be conducted in November.

And finally, the exam for Combined State/PCS Preliminary exam 2019 will be conducted in December.

In 2020, the Commission will begin with the preliminary exam for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) recruitment which will be conducted in February.

The main exam for Assistant Forest Officer is also scheduled in February next year. The main exam for Combined State/PCS will be conducted in April next year.

The Commission has scheduled Combined State/PCS exam 2020 in June. Main exam for APO recruitment 2018 will be conducted in May 2020.

Given the dates of the exam have been released, the commission will conduct the application process accordingly. Eligible and interested candidates can check the complete list and detailed exam schedule here.

