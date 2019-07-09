USSSC Releases Recruitment Exam Calendar For 2019

UPSSSC claendar 2019: UPSSSC releases exam dates for the second half of 2019

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released dates for various recruitment exams which will be conducted in the second half of the year - from July 2019 to December 2019. Candidates who have applied for any of these recruitment can find detailed information on the Commission's official website. Details on admit card release, exam scheme etc. will be released by the commission in due course of time.

UPSSSC 2019 Exam Schedule

The name of recruitment examinations and their proposed dates are given below:

Combined Junior Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Exam 2016 (II) - July 28, 2019

Sugarcane Supervisor (General Selection) Recruitment Exam 2016 (II) - August 31, 2019

Combined Junior Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Exam (Preliminary) 2019 - September 14 and September 15, 2019

Homeopathic Pharmacist (General Selection) Competitive Examination 2019 - September 25, 2019

Combined Technical Services (General Selection) Exam 2016 - October 6, 2019

Computer Operator (General Selection) Competitive Exam 2016 - October 12, 2019

Junior Assistant (General Selection) Competitive Exam 2019 - November 3, 2019

Combined Junior Engineer and Sub-Architecture (General Selection) Competitive Exam 2016 (II) - November 24, 2019

Combined Junior Engineer, Computor and Foreman (General Selection) Competitive Exam 2018 - December 8, 2019

State Agriculture Production Market Council (Combined Cadre) Competitive Exam 2018 - December 24, 2019

Candidates must note that the dates mentioned above are tentative and may be changed by the Commission at a later date.

