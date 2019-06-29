National Testing Agency Releases UGC NET Question Paper, Response Sheet For June 2019 Exam

UGC NET question paper, response sheet released for June 2019 exam

UGC NET 2019: UGC NET 2019 question papers and response sheet has been released on the official website. National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducted the UGC NET exam for the second time in June 2019 has released the question paper and response sheet for participating candidates for the computer-based exam. Candidates can login through the official website and download the question papers and response sheet.

The UGC NET June 2019 exam was conducted from June 20 to June 26, 2019. Over 9 lakh candidates had registered for the UGC NET exam which was conducted in June 2019.

Candidates who have appeared for the June UGC NET exam must download the question paper and their response sheets as these will be required when submitting objection on the response sheet and provisional answer key for UGC NET exam.

The provisional answer key for UGC NET exam will be released shortly.

NTA conducted UGC NET exam in two shifts. First shift was scheduled from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift was scheduled from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The NTA NET examination was conducted for two papers. Paper one had 50 questions focusing primarily on teaching and research aptitude, general awareness and knowledge etc.

Paper two had 100 subject-specific questions. Each question, in both paper 1 and 2, carried 2 marks. The composite time to complete both papers was 3 hours. There was no time gap between the two papers.

