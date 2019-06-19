NTANET Exam Begins On June 20; 3 Important Points Candidates Should Know

The NTA NET exam will be conducted in computer-based mode.

NTA NET admit card 2019: National Testing Agency or NTA will conduct the UGC NET or NTA NET exams from June 20. National Eligibility Test (NET) which was earlier conducted by UGC, is now being conducted by NTA. The NTA NET June 2019 exam will begin on June 20, 2019 and conclude on June 26, 2019. The NTA NET exam will be conducted in computer-based mode. The examination will be conducted for two papers. Paper one will have 50 questions focusing primarily on teaching and research aptitude, general awareness and knowledge etc.

NTA NET exam 2019: Important points candidates should know

Here are three important points every candidates should know:

NTA NET admit card

Candidates need to print a copy of NTA NET admit card downloaded from NTA website. One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the online application form) should be taken for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet at centre during the examination.

Along with the admit card, the candidate should bring any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid and non-expired) from PAN card or Driving License or Voter ID or Passport or Aadhaar Card (With photograph) or Aadhaar Enrolment No or Ration Card). The name on the photo identification must match with the name as shown on the NTA NET admit card.

NTA NET 2019: Timing

The candidates should report at the NTA NET examination centre two hours before the commencement of the examination so as to complete the frisking and registration formalities well before time. Registration desk will be closed 30 minutes prior to the examination. Candidates will not be permitted to enter in the examination center after 8.30 am in first shift and after 1.30 pm in second shift. Candidates are also advised to report at the examination hall/room in the examination centre by 8.45 am in the first shift and by 1.45 pm in the second shift.

NTA NET 2019: Prohibited items

Candidates are not allowed to carry any baggage inside the examination centre. Candidates are not allowed to carry any textual material, Calculators, Docu Pen, Slide Rules, Log Tables and Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, printed or written material, bits of papers, mobile phone, Blue-tooth devices, pager or any other electronic gadget/ device etc.

The candidates are prohibited to bring any kind of electronic gadgets/device in the examination room/hall. If any candidate is found to be in possession of any of the above item, according to NTA, the candidature will be treated as cancelled and will also the debarred for future examinations.

Click here for more Jobs News

