National Testing Agency Releases Fresh NET Exam Admit Card For Srinagar Candidates

NTA has released fresh NET exam admit card for candidates from Srinagar

National Testing Agency (NTA), upon request from candidates in Srinagar, has changed examination centres for NET examination. A recent update on the NTA National Eligibility Test (NET) website said that the NTA NET examination centre for candidates from Srinagar had requested the National Testing Agency (NTA) to change their examination centres from outside Srinagar to Srinagar. NTA after considering their request has allotted such candidates centres in Srinagar only.

Such candidates can now download their fresh Admit Card from the NTA NET website, ntanet.nic.in.

National Eligibility Test (NET) which was earlier conducted by UGC, is now being conducted by NTA. The NTA NET June 2019 exam will begin on June 20, 2019 and conclude on June 26, 2019.

The NTA NET exam will be conducted in computer-based mode. The examination will be conducted for two papers. Paper one will have 50 questions focusing primarily on teaching and research aptitude, general awareness and knowledge etc.

Paper two will have 100 subject-specific questions. Each question, in both paper 1 and 2, will carry 2 marks. The composite time to complete both papers is 3 hours.

NTA will conduct UGC NET exam in two shifts. First shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The result for NTA NET June 2019 shall be released by July 15, 2019.

Click here for more Jobs News