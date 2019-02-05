NTA Changes Exam Pattern For Upcoming UGC NET Exam

NTA announced slight change in UGC NET exam pattern

National Testing Agency (NTA) today announced the dates for the next UGC NET exam which will be conducted in June 2019. While the focus remains on the exam date, an important update is a slight change in the examination pattern. The notice, which is available on the official website, says that the examination will follow the new syllabus which is also available on the UGC NET website.

The slight change that has been introduced in the exam pattern is the time duration. While earlier, candidates appearing for the UGC NET exam were given a break between paper I and paper II, there will be no such provision in the UGC NET June 2019 exam.

In the June exam, the exam for both the papers will be conducted in a single three-hour session.

In the UGC NET exam conducted by NTA in December 2018, Paper I was conducted in a one hour session and after a break of 30 minutes paper II was conducted in a two hour session.

Candidates who had previously appeared for the UGC NET exams, had complained about the arbitrary time duration allotted to the different papers. Prior to the UGC NET December 2018 exam, UGC NET exam consisted of three papers.

The mode of examination will remain computer-based. The June 2019 UGC NET exam will be conducted in multiple shifts over duration of 7 days. NTA also plans to release the result for the June 2019 UGC NET exam within a fortnight.

