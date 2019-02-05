UGC NET 2019 In June; Application To Begin In March

UGC NET 2019 will be conducted in June 2019

UGC NET 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA), today announced the exam date for the UGC NET 2019 exam. The exam will be conducted over a period of 7 days in June 2019. NTA will begin the registration process for UGC NET exam in March. The June 2019 UGC NET examination will be as per the new syllabus which is available on the website of UGC NET (ugcnetonline.in).

The UGC NET 2019 test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in a single three hour session. NTA will release more information about exam pattern and mode of conduct in due course of time.

The application process will begin on March 1 and end on March 30, 2019. The entire process will be online.

The exam dates for UGC NET 2019 as announced by NTA are 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 June 2019. The result will be released on or before July 9, 2019.

NTA conducted its first UGC NET exam in December 2018, the result for which was released on January 6, 2019. However, NTA had to retract the results and release modified result for UGC NET 2018 after some candidates reported wrong answer marked in the final answer key.

Meanwhile, NTA has also launched a mobile application through which students can practice or take mock tests on their smartphones. The app will help students access mock tests for all the exams which are currently in the ambit of NTA.

