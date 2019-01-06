NTA Releases UGC NET Result 2018; Check Cut-Off Details Here

NTA has released result for UGC NET exam held in December 2018

UGC NET 2018 Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) released the result for UGC NET December 2018 exam yesterday late evening. The result was released within 14 days of the conclusion of the exam. This was also the first time that the UGC NET exam was conducted in computer-based mode. The result was released after inviting and resolving objections from the candidates.

The exam was conducted from December 18, 2018 to December 22, 2018 on two shifts per day across 235 cities in the country and was conducted for 85 different subjects.

UGC NET or NTA NET is an eligibility exam which determines the eligibility of a candidate for the post of Assistant Professorship or for JRF.

"As per the UGC policy, 6% of those candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both the papers are declared NET qualified."

This same policy is also observed to determine the cut off mark for each subject for which the NET exam is conducted. Candidates can check subject and category-wise cut off marks below:

As per the data released by NTA, 956837 candidates had registered for the UGC NET December 2018 exam out of which 681930 appeared for both papers. From among those who appeared for both papers, 44001 have qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor and 3883 have qualified for Junior Research Fellowship or JRF.

The certificate to the qualified candidates will soon be released by UGC.

