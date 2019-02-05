NTA To Conduct Next UGC NET Exam In June 2019

NTA NET 2019 to be held in June 2019

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the next edition of National Eligibility Test (NET) in June 2019. UGC NET exam which is conducted to determine a candidate's eligibility for Assistant Professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) was handed over to NTA by CBSE. The UGC NET exam conducted in December 2018 was the first NET exam to be helmed by NTA.

As per an official announcement by the agency, next NTA NET exam will be held in June 2019. Just like its predecessor, NTA NET June 2019 exam will also be a computer-based test. There has been no change in the exam pattern and like previous edition, this time too there will be two papers. Paper I will test teaching and research aptitude and paper II will test subject-specific knowledge.

The registration for NTA NET June 2019 will begin on March 1, 2019 and end on March 30. Candidates will be able to apply for the exam through the official website, that is ntanet.nic.in.

The downloading of admit cards for the exam will begin on May 15, 2019. The exam will be conducted in multiple sessions on June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28.

Soon after the examination, NTA will release provisional answer key and candidates will be given the facility to submit their objections, if any, on the answer key.

NTA plans to announce the result of NTA NET June 2019 by July 9, 2019.

