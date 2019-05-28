NTA UGC NET Admit Card Released; Here's How To Download

NTA NET admit card: UGC NET admit card released on ntanet.nic.in

National Testing Agency or NTA, the government organisation which conducts eligibility cum entrance tests, has released the NTA NET admit card (also known as UGC NET admit card). The next edition of UGC NET exam, which is being held as an eligibility test for lectureship as well as a test for fellowships, will be held on June 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28. The admit cards are available on ntanet.nic.in. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has entrusted the responsibility of conducting UGC NET to the NTA.

UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility for Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor & Junior Research fellowship both in college and university.

NTA NET admit card was supposed to be released on May 15 but it was deferred to May 27.

NTA NET Admit Card 2019: Direct Link For Download

This UGC NET exam will be a computer based test and will be conducted through online mode only.

There is no Negative Marking in UGC NET June, 2019.

The NTA will hold the UGC-NET twice a year. UGC NET- I is being held on June, 2019.

The updated syllabus of UGC NET will be applicable for upcoming exams from June 2019 onwards.

The detailed pattern of examination is mentioned in Information bulletin available on website www.ntanet.nic.in.

NTA has identified schools and colleges with internet and computer facilities. The same will be designated as Test Practice Centers (TPCs) for facilitating free practice sessions on every Saturday and Sunday for UGC-NET June, 2019 aspirants. An NTA App is also available.

NTA NET admit card 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your NTA NET admit card 2019:

Step One : Got to the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the NTA NET admit card link provided on the homepage

Step Three : On next page, enter your examination details

Step Four : Submit the details

Step Five : Download your NTA NET admit card from next page

NET results are expected to be announced on July 15.

Click here for more Jobs News