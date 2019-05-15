NTA NET Admit Card 2019 Download Deferred; Check New Date Here

NTA NET admit card 2019: UGC NET admit card will be released on the official website, ntanet.nic.in.

UGC NET admit card 2019: The hall ticket for NTA NET will be released on May 27 now


NTA NET admit card 2019: National Testing Agency or NTA, the official agency which conducts the UGC NET exam will release the admit card for the exam on May 27. According to an official update said "The candidates are hereby informed that the downloading of Admit Card of UGC-NET June 2019 will take place from 27th May 2019". According to the official UGC NET notification, the scheduled date for the NTA NET admit card was May 15 (i.e. today) The UGC NET admit card will be released on the official website, ntanet.nic.in. NTA will conduct UGC NET exam on third and fourth weeks of June.

UGC NET or NTA net is conducted as an eligibility test of appointing teachers in universities and colleges across India. 

Candidates may visit the official website of NTA NET for more updates or latest news regarding the UGC NET. 

NTA NET admit card 2019: How to download

UGC NET admit card 2019: NTA will release the admit card on May 27 on ntanet.nic.in 

Follow the steps provided here to download your NTA NET admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the NTA NET admit card link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter your examination details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Download your NTA NET admit card from next page

NET results are expected to be announced on July 15.

