NTA NET Admit Card 2019: UGC NET Hall Ticket Soon @ Ntanet.nic.in; Details Here

NET Admit Card 2019: Know How To Download

NTA NET admit card 2019: Admit cards for the National Eligibility Test (NET) will be released today. The NTA NET admit card will carry details of the centre, date and shift of the NET exam. National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NTA NET (also known as UGC NET ) exam on June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 on behalf of UGC. The exam will be of 180 minutes duration and there will be no break between paper 1 and paper 2. The NTA NET admit card will be released on the official website of the exam, ntanet.nic.in.

NTA NET admit card 2019: Download link

Candidates will be able to download their NTA NET admit card from the link provided here:

Download NET admit card

NTA NET admit card 2019: How to download

UGC NET admit card 2019: NTA will release the admit card on ntanet.nic.in

Follow the steps provided here to download your NTA NET admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the NTA NET admit card link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter your examination details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Download your NTA NET admit card from next page

NET results are expected to be announced on July 15.

"Candidates are not allowed to carry Instrument/ Geometry/ Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Ear Phone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/ Room," reads the official notification.

"Diabetic students will be allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/ orange) and transparent water bottle to the Examination Hall. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolates/candy/sandwich etc," it added.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.