NTA Begins Image Correction Process For UGC NET June 2019

NTA has begun the image correction process for UGC NET 2019 exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the Image Correction process for UGC NET June 2019. Only registered candidates will be able to correct the images uploaded in their UGC NET June 2019 application. NTA had earlier initiated the application form correction process on April 7 which concluded on April 14, 2019. NTA is now providing an opportunity to candidates to upload corrected images, if there's any issue with the image uploaded earlier.

Candidates had to upload scanned image of photograph and signature in their UGC NET application form. Candidates can go to NTA UGC NET website and upload correct image using the link provided. They would have to login to their candidate's profile using their application number, password, and security pin.

NTA will release the admit cards for UGC NET June 2019 on May 15, 2019.

NTA will begin computer-based exam for UGC NET June 2019 on June 20 and conclude it on June 28, 2019. Instead of the earlier pattern where UGC NET was conducted for three papers, candidates will have to appear only for two papers wherein paper 1 is common for all applicants and paper 2 is specific to the subject chosen by the applicant.

The duration of the examination has also been reduced and the exam will be conducted for duration of 180 minutes in which candidate will have to solve both the papers. There will be no break between the two papers.

NTA will also conduct exams in at least two shifts on each exam day. The first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

