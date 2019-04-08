NTA Begins Form Correction Process For UGC NET June 2019

UGC NET June 2019 form correction process begins on official website

National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the form correction process for UGC NET 2019 exam which will be conducted in June 2019. Candidates who have applied for the UGC NET 2019 June exam can visit the official website and make any required corrections in their application form. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections in their application forms till April 14, 2019.

Candidates are advised to login and check all the details filled by them in UGC NET application form and make any necessary change.

NTA will release the admit cards for UGC NET June 2019 on May 15, 2019.

NTA will begin computer-based exam for UGC NET June 2019 on June 20 and conclude it on June 28, 2019. As per the changes introduced by NTA, there is no longer three paper system for UGC NET and candidates have to appear for only two papers wherein paper 1 is common for all applicants and paper 2 is specific to the subject chosen by the applicant.

The duration of the examination has also been reduced and the exam will be conducted for a duration of 180 minutes in which candidate will have to solve both the papers. There will be no break between the two papers.

NTA will also conduct exams in at least two shifts on each exam day. The first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

NTA will declare the result for UGC NET June 2019 exam by July 15, 2019.

