NTA NET Admit Card 2019 Soon; Details Here

NTA NET admit card 2019: NTA or National Testing Agency, the government agency which organises the UGC NET exam will release the admit card for the exam on May 27. According to an official update published on May 15, the downloading of Admit Card of UGC-NET June 2019 "will take place from 27th May 2019". According to the official UGC NET notification 2019, the scheduled date for the NTA NET admit card download was May 15. The UGC NET admit card will be released on the official website, ntanet.nic.in. NTA will conduct UGC NET exam on third and fourth weeks of June.

UGC NET or NTA net is conducted as an eligibility test of appointing teachers in universities and colleges across India.

Candidates may visit the official website of NTA NET for more updates or latest news regarding the UGC NET.

NTA NET admit card 2019: How to download

UGC NET admit card 2019: NTA will release the admit card on May 27 on ntanet.nic.in

Follow the steps given here to download your NTA NET admit card 2019 for exams scheduled for June:

Step One : Got to the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the NTA NET admit card link provided on the homepage

Step Three : On next page, enter your examination details

Step Four : Submit the details

Step Five : Download your NTA NET admit card from next page

NET results are expected to be announced on July 15.

