National Testing Agency Begins NET Exam Begins; More Than 9 Lakh To Appear

UGC NET exam begins today at 615 exam centres

National Testing Agency (NTA) begins UGC NET June 2019 examination today. The computer-based examination will begin today and conclude on June 26, 2019. As per data released by NTA, 9.42 lakh candidates will be appearing for the UGC NET examination. The examination will be conducted for 81 subjects. This is the second time that UGC NET exam will be conducted in computer-based mode. The NTA NET exam is being conducted in 615 centres, in 237 cities.

Like last time, this time too there would be live CCTV surveillance. CCTV Surveillance will be started in 600 examination centres to curb malpractices in the examinations.

'The NTA has made arrangements for live viewing at remote locations and recording of CCTVs Systems of all examination centres at control room situated in the NTA.'

A Control Room has been opened by National Testing Agency and 15 Regional Coordinators, 162 City Coordinators and 280 Observers have been positioned. NTA has also completed third-party audit of all examination centres.

To curb cheating in the computer-based exam, 3800 jammers have been installed in each shift of the exam.

NTA will conduct UGC NET exam in two shifts. First shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The NTA NET examination will be conducted for two papers. Paper one will have 50 questions focusing primarily on teaching and research aptitude, general awareness and knowledge etc.

Paper two will have 100 subject-specific questions. Each question, in both paper 1 and 2, will carry 2 marks. The composite time to complete both papers is 3 hours.

