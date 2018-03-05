UGC NET 2018 Online Registration Process Begins Tomorrow; Here Is How To Apply CBSE, the official organisor of the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET), has released the detailed notification or the information bulletin of the July session of the test on February 23.

UGC NET exam will be conducted on July 8 in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will open the official online registration window for UGC NET 2018





is conducted for the award of both Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and eligibility for Assistant Professor or eligibility for Assistant Professor in Indian universities.



UGC NET exam will be conducted on July 8 in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities spread across the country.



UGC NET 2018: Here's How To Apply



The candidates may keep these points before applying for UGC NET 2018 exam:



1. Candidate seeking admission to the test must apply online only on the CBSE hosted website: cbsenet.nic.in



2. Before applying online, the candidates must have the scanned images given below:



Passport size photograph in JPG format of minimum 4kb to 40 kb. The dimension of the photograph should be 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height). Signature in JPG format of minimum 4kb to 30 kb. The dimension of the signature should be 3.5 cm (width) x 1.5 cm (height).



3. After filling all the details for applying online for NET the candidates have to select the option of payment of examination fee either by credit/debit card or through e-challan generated during the online filling of the application form indicating your details therein and complete the registration process.



4. Before applying online, candidates are advised to go through detailed notification available on CBSE website cbsenet.nic.in and note that fee submitted through any other mode like Money Order, Demand Draft, IPO etc. will be summarily rejected by the board.



In other to avoid last minute rush, the candidates are advised to apply early enough.



According to the board, CBSE will not be responsible for network problems or any other problem of this nature in submission of online application during last days.



CBSE UGC NET Notification 2018: Important Dates



Submission of online application form: March 6, 2018



Last date for Applying Online: April 5, 2018.



Last date of submission of Fee through online generated Bank challan, at any branch of (Syndicate/Canara/ICICI Bank) or through credit/debit card: April 5, 2018



Correction in Particulars of application form on the website: April 25, 2018 to May 1, 2018



Date of Examination: July 8, 2018



The admission card of the exam will be uploaded on the website cbsenet.nic.in in the third week of June, 2018.



Click here for more



