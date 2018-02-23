UGC NET July 2018 Notification Released; Application Process To Start From March 3 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the official notification of UGC NET 2018 notification.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the official notification of UGC NET 2018 notification . According to the board, the submission of online application form will begin from March 3, 2018. The last date for applying online is April 5, 2018. Last date of submission of Fee through online generated Bank challan, at any branch of (Syndicate/Canara/ICICI Bank) or through credit/debit card for UGC NET is April 6. CBSE will conduct UGC NET in 84 subjects at 91 selected Cities of Examination spread across the country.CBSE will conduct UGC NET examination on July 8, 2018. The online registration process for the UGC-NET to be held from March 3 on the official website of the exam: cbsenet.nic.in.For the exam which is scheduled to be held on 8 July 2018, upper age limit for JRF aspirants has been increased by two years.CBSE on the behalf of UGC conducts NET to assess candidates and select them for Junior Research Fellowship and for the post of Assistant Professor.Submission of online application form: March 3, 2018Last date for Applying Online: April 5, 2018.Last date of submission of Fee through online generated Bank challan, at any branch of (Syndicate/Canara/ICICI Bank) or through credit/debit card: April 5, 2018Correction in Particulars of application form on the website: April 25, 2018 to May 1, 2018Date of Examination: July 8, 2018The admission card of the exam will be uploaded on the website cbsenet.nic.in in the third week of June, 2018. The candidates should download their admission cards from the website to ascertain their venue of the Test as mentioned in the Admission Card and appear in the examination only at the designated examination center.No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination center other than that allotted to him/her in the admission card.