UGC NET 2018 Marks Released By CBSE

UGC NET 2018: CBSE Releases Complete Result List

CBSE has released the complete list of UGC NET July 2018. The board has declared the result detailsof 55872 candidates who have qualified the exam. The list consists of the roll number, subject, category, grand total and result remarks. Candidates can check their individual results using their roll numbers. In a first, CBSE had released the UGC NET results within a month of the exam. The result was announced in July. Out of the 11,48,235 candidates registered for the exam, 8,59,498 appeared in both the papers of the exam. 55,872 candidates qualified for eligibility for assistant professor while 3,929 candidates qualified for both JRF and assistant professorship.

As per the UGC policy 6% of those candidates who appeared in both the papers and obtained minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both papers were declared NET qualified. The UGC NET examination was held in 2082 examination centres under the supervision of 2,864 observers and 675 Board officials who were deputed to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of examination.

Candidates can check the CBSE UGC NET 2018 marks at the official website cbsenet.nic.in.

This is the last CBSE-conducted-NET exam. In December, the newly formed National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NET exam on behalf of UGC. However there is no update on CSIR-NET, yet. The NTA-NET will be held on December 2-12 in two shifts per day on Saturdays and Sundays.

