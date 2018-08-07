CBSE To Provide Photocopy For OMR, Calculation Sheet For UGC NET July 2018 Exam

CBSE To Provide Photocopy For OMR, Calculation Sheet For UGC NET

CBSE declared the result for UGC NET July 2018 exam on July 31, 2018. The board has now decided to make OMR and calculation sheet for the candidates available for candidates who appeared in Paper I and II of the UGC NET July 2018 exam. The application must be sent to the CBSE office, NET Unit along with the requisite fee. The fee must be remitted via a Demand Draft.

The candidates, who intend to obtain their photo copy of OMR sheet along with Calculation Sheet, may apply for the same along with the requisite processing charges of Rs. 500. Last date to apply for the same is September 10, 2018.

All such candidates who have already applied under RTI Act 2005 or otherwise may apply a fresh for the same along with required processing charges of Rs. 500/- before stipulated date.

The candidates must mention their UGC NET Roll number, Name and Address correctly in their application. The Roll Number and Name should also be mentioned on the backside of the Bank Draft. The application addressed to the Secretary with bank draft should be sent by speed post or submitted in person at NET Unit, CBSE, H-149, Sector-63, NOIDA 201309.

The photocopy of the OMR Sheet and Calculation Sheet will be sent to the candidate by speed post only.

