CBSE UGC NET 2018 Notification: 10 Important Points Applicants Should Know

CBSE UGC NET July 2018: Major Changes Introduced; Know Details
CBSE UGC NET 2018: Important Points To Note
- This year the exam will comprise of two papers; instead of three
- The upper age limit for JRF has been increased to 30 years; earlier it was 28 years
- Three years relaxation in age will be permissible to the candidates having LLM degree
- There is no upper age limit for Assistant Professor post
- Examination fee for candidates belonging to general category is Rs 1000 (Rs 500 for OBC non creamy; Rs 250 for SC/ST/PwD/ Transgender candidates)
- CBSE UGC NET 2018 admit card will be released in the third week of June. Candidates shall have to download it online. Printout of admit card is essential along with photo identity card for taking the exam.
- 'Printout of online application (Confirmation Page) should be kept by the candidate for further reference.'
- There will be no negative marks for incorrect answers
- CBSE UGC NET 2018 answer key will be available on fourth week of August; candidates can raise objections by depositing Rs 1000 per question.
- Candidates will be allowed to correct the particulars made in the application from 25 April to 1 May