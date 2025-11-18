CBSE Provides Instructions To Schools For Conducting Practical And Internal Assessments For 2026 Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification for schools that are set to conduct practical exams/project/internal assessment for the 2026 board exams from January 1, 2026. The notification is released by the board to help schools in avoiding mistakes while uploading the marks of practical/project/internal assessment.

CBSE notification reads, "The Practical Examinations/ Project/ Internal Assessment for class 10 and 12 is scheduled to start w.e.f. 01/01/2026 till 14/02/2026. It has been observed that schools sometimes make mistakes while uploading the marks in respect of Practical/Project/Internal Assessment. To aid and assist the schools in smooth conduct of Practical/Project/Internal Assessment and conduct of Theory Examinations, a list of subjects for Classes 10 and 12 containing the following details is annexed with this circular for information with the thought that schools will read this circular and strictly comply instruction and not make a request later on to correct the mistake committed by them by giving various excuses.”

The board has released details about the following in its circular:

Class, Subject Code, Subject Name, Maximum Marks Theory Examination, Maximum Marks Practical Examination, Maximum Marks Project Assessment, Maximum Marks Internal Assessment (IA), Whether External Examiner will be appointed for practical/project assessment, Whether Practical Answer-book will be provided by the Board, Type of Answer Book that will be used in Theory Examinations.

The practical examinations/ project/ internal assessment for class 10 and 12 is scheduled to start from January 1, 2026 till February 14, 2026. Maximum marks allotted to each subject is 100 with marks distribution among theory, practical, project and lA components.