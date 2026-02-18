CBSE Clears Inspection-Based School Grading, Makes APAAR ID Mandatory

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved a wide-ranging reform package that will introduce inspection-based school grading and reshape how schools are evaluated, how exam malpractice is handled, and how student records are maintained by mandating APAAR academic IDs.

The decisions were cleared at the board's 142nd Governing Body meeting held in December 2025, and the changes are set to take effect from the 2026-27 academic session.

Inspection-Based School Grading To Replace Self-Evaluation

In a significant shift, CBSE will move away from its existing compliance-driven self-assessment model under the School Quality Assessment and Assurance (SQAA) framework to a more rigorous, on-site inspection-led evaluation system.

The minutes of the December meeting state that "to have a more robust and field-oriented, quality assurance mechanism, CBSE is launching a revamped, inspection-led model under the SQAA Plus framework".

Under the upgraded SQAA Plus framework, schools will be assessed across defined quality domains including academics, governance, infrastructure, leadership, inclusivity and student well-being. Based on field evaluations, institutions will be assigned categorical grades ranging from A+ to C.

The new system will be piloted in around 500 centrally governed schools in a phased rollout. These include institutions run by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and Eklavya Model Residential Schools.

The revised model will involve real-time, on-site inspections and multi-domain assessments. Until now, schools were required to submit annual self-evaluation reports across multiple domains to maintain affiliation.

The revised mechanism shifts the emphasis to evidence-based, third-party and field-backed inspections. The objective, according to the board, is to create a stronger accountability structure and enable data-driven school improvement.

The rollout will be supported by a dedicated cadre of inspection specialists tasked with evaluating school management systems, academic standards, infrastructure readiness, governance processes and overall institutional health.

Schools assessed under the new system will receive categorical ratings such as A+, A, B+ and others, along with clearly identified performance gaps and recommended improvement pathways to strengthen quality assurance outcomes.

The governing body has approved the engagement of three consultants from National Informatics Centre Services Inc (NICSI)-empanelled Ernst & Young LLP to support monitoring, field validation and impact assessment of the pilot. The 18-month project, covering consultancy, training and framework development, is estimated to cost Rs 2.89 crore.

APAAR ID To Become Mandatory

As part of its digital governance push, CBSE has made the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID compulsory for students registering in Classes 9 and 11 beginning 2026-27.

The 12-digit APAAR number is designed to function as a lifelong academic identity, enabling streamlined digital tracking of student records across institutions and academic stages.

Stricter Rules On Unfair Means From 2026

The board has also approved changes to its Unfair Means (UFM) policy for board examinations, effective from the 2026 exams.

The governing body has decided to discontinue the earlier practice under UFM Category-1 that allowed students to replace a cancelled paper with marks from a sixth or seventh subject and still be declared pass.

From the 2026 board examinations, if a student is found using unfair means in a subject, that particular paper will be cancelled and the candidate will be placed in the compartment category.

UFM Category-1 pertains to malpractice limited to a particular subject rather than the entire examination cycle. Data presented at the meeting showed that in the 2025 board exams, 388 out of 608 Class 10 students and 132 out of 577 Class 12 students booked under Category-1 were still declared pass after subject replacement, meaning their overall result remained unaffected despite being flagged for malpractice. The revised policy aims to close this loophole.

Culinary Championship And RTE Study Approved

Beyond regulatory reforms, the governing body cleared the launch of an 'Annual Young India Culinary Championship' for students from Classes 6 to 12, to be organised by December 2026. The initiative is intended to promote nutrition awareness, food literacy, and culinary skills among students.

CBSE has approved engagement with a non-governmental organisation to conduct a study on the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act in affiliated schools.

The research will examine inclusive education outcomes for students and their families, particularly in blended classroom environments. The estimated cost of the study is around Rs 10 lakh.

Certificate Correction Fees Increased

The board has also approved a revision in correction fees for changes in certificates, including date of birth. For students passing from 2026 onwards, the fee will be Rs 5,000, with an additional Rs 1,000 for every extra year of delay.

The revised structure does not apply to students who passed till 2025. For them, the earlier correction fee of Rs 1,000 will continue.