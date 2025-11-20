CBSE Holds Webinar On Two-Exam System For Class 10, Shares Key Guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted a webinar today to brief schools on the implementation of two board examinations for Class 10, a move aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The dual-exam system will be introduced from the 2025-26 academic session.

Schools Briefed On New Exam Structure

During the session, CBSE highlighted the modalities that schools must follow while preparing for the 2026 board examinations. The board emphasised that finalisation of the List of Candidates (LOC) for Classes 10 and 12, as well as registration details for Classes 9 and 11, must be completed accurately by schools.

Practical Exams And Internal Assessments Schedule

Class 12 practical exams for winter-bound schools: November 6 to December 6, 2025

Class 12 practical exams for summer-bound schools: January 1 to February 14, 2026

Class 10 internal assessments: January 1 to February 14, 2026

Schools must conduct the practicals on time and ensure that marks are uploaded without errors. All internal assessment awards for both classes are to be submitted within the same January 1-February 14 window.

CBSE also instructed schools to reschedule internal assessments for sportspersons if they are away for competitions during this period.

Guidelines For CWSN Students And Attendance Rules

Schools have been advised to take fair and responsible decisions regarding Children With Special Needs (CWSN), with a clear caution against misuse of relaxations provided by the board.

CBSE further reiterated that attendance records must be maintained accurately and shared with parents regularly. If any school has already reported short attendance to CBSE, the board expects them to stand by their submission.

Mandatory Pre-Exam Briefings For Parents And Students

The board has asked schools to hold briefing sessions before examinations to familiarise students and parents with the rules and expected conduct. CBSE noted that adherence to exam guidelines and maintaining discipline remains essential for ensuring smooth administration of the two-exam system.

Key Instructions Shared During Webinar

CBSE also issued a set of general instructions related to the new two-examination structure:

The presentation comprised 74 slides and covered 53 questions.

No reading time or additional time will be given during examinations.

Only one exam attempt will be allowed; there will be no second examination.

All questions will be compulsory.

The duration will last until all learning objectives are met.

Students must not carry mobile phones or any item that could lead to unfair means violations.

Only the most appropriate response will be considered correct.

No post-examination facilities will be available.

CBSE concluded the webinar by reiterating that discipline, rule-compliance and timely completion of processes by schools will be crucial for the successful rollout of the two-board-exam model for Class 10 starting 2025-26.