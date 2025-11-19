CBSE To Host Live Webinar On Fair Conduct Of Board Exams 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will organise a live webinar on November 20 for the fair conduct of board exams 2026. The webinar will be conducted for a duration of two hours from 10 am. As per the official notification by the board, the webinar is being held to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the examinations and to sensitise and disseminate information regarding the modalities to be followed for two board exams by all stakeholders.

The live webinar will be available on the Youtube channel. The link to join the webinar is https://youtube.com/live/mik3p208xPs?feature=share



All schools will compulsorily make arrangements to watch Live webcast under the supervision of the Principal.

All teachers teaching Classes 9 to 12 and other staff involved in the conduct of examination and evaluation should watch the webcast and note down important instructions pertaining to their role in the examinations/evaluation.

Schools will also inform parents/students to attend the online webinar and thus provide them link.

If there is any doubt during or after the webcast, the same may be sent on the email id: info.exam@cbseshiksha.in so that these queries be addressed during question and answer session or in the form of FAQs.

The board had earlier also announced the final date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams. CBSE is starting the exams for both classes from February 17, 2026, with two exam opportunities for Class 10 students.