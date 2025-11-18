CBSE Board Exam 2026: Detailed Marking Scheme And Subject Wise Marks Bifurcation For Class 10 And 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the marking scheme or subject-wise bifurcation of marks for Class 10 and 12 board exams. Candidates appearing in the CBSE Board exam 2026 can visit the official website of the CBSE to check the same. The board had earlier also announced the final date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams. CBSE is starting the exams for both classes from February 17, 2026, with two exam opportunities for Class 10 students.

Marking scheme for Class 12

The duration for the theory exam is three hours for major subjects such as English Elective, Hindi Elective, History, Political Science, Geography, Economics, Psychology, Sociology, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology etc.

For language subjects such as English elective, Hindi Elective, Sanskrit Elective and Urdu Elective and Mathematics the theory paper will be of 80 marks while the Internal assessment will be for 20 marks.

The theory paper for Economics, Sociology, History and Political Science will be for 80 marks, while the project work will account for 20 marks.

The theory paper for Psychology will be for 70 marks plus 30 marks for practical.

The Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Biotechnology exam will be for 70 marks theory with 30 marks for practical.

Business Studies and Accountancy will be for 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for project.

The complete list of Class 12 marking scheme for all subjects is available on the official website of CBSE.

Marking scheme for Class 10

For Mathematics Standard, Hindi, Science, Social Science, English 80 marks are for theory and 20 marks for Internal Assessment.

