Registration Dates Extended For UGC-NET 2024, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration dates for the UGC NET 2024 exam. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of the UGC NET to fill the application forms.

The last date for submission of online applications is extended to May 15, 2024. Candidates can fill the applications by 11:59 pm on the last date. The deadline for submission of examination fee through Credit card/Debit card/Net banking/UPI is from May 16-17, 2024. The correction in the particulars in online application forms can be made from May 18- 20, 2024.

Advertisement

UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar posted on X, "Deadline for online submission of application form for UGC – NET June 2024 has been extended to 15th May. Best wishes to all the applicants."

The dates have been extended as NTA has received various representations from the candidates to extend the last date for submission of online application form for UGC– NET June 2024, official notification from NTA reads.

The UGC-NET is a crucial examination that determines eligibility for various academic pursuits, including the award of the Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as an assistant professor, and admission to PhD programs in Indian universities and colleges. NTA will conduct the UGC-NET for 83 subjects in OMR (Pen and Paper) mode.