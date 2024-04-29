UGC-NET 2024 Rescheduled To June 18 To Prevent Clash With UPSC Prelims

The National Eligibility Test (NET) 2024 has been rescheduled to June 18 to prevent overlapping with the UPSC preliminary exam.

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced on Monday that the National Eligibility Test (NET), initially slated for June 16 has been rescheduled to June 18.

Mr Kumar stated that the decision was made based on feedback received from candidates.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) and UGC have decided to shift the UGC-NET from June 16 (Sunday) to June 18, 2024 (Tuesday) due to feedback received from candidates. NTA will conduct UGC-NET in OMR mode across India on a single day. NTA will soon issue a formal notification," Mr Kumar said in a post on X.

The UGC-NET is a crucial examination that determines eligibility for various academic pursuits, including the award of the Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as an assistant professor, and admission to PhD programs in Indian universities and colleges

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC-NET for 83 subjects in OMR (Pen and Paper) mode.

City intimation slips will be released 10 days prior to the exam on the official websites ugcnet.nta.ac.in and www.nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites for the latest updates.

Exam Eligibility:

Candidates must possess at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in a Master's degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC to be eligible for this test.

Candidates from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) from non-creamy layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/persons with disability (PwD) categories must have at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in a Master's degree or equivalent examination to be eligible for this test.